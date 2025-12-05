Brunei’s Maritime Future Poised for Success

The whole island of Borneo is set to benefit from Brunei’s maritime advancements.

The transformation is underway. Under the Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam (MPABD), the country is digitizing services across the entire port community from customs to cargo handling so that ships, agents and logistics players operate on a single digital platform.

“Our goal is to make Brunei the most reliable and technologically advanced maritime gateway in Borneo,” says Zil Husam Abd Rahman, chief executive of MPABD. Hydrographic surveys at Muara and Kuala Belait, combined with a phased rollout of the Vessel Traffic Management System, will raise navigational predictability. Phase 1 goes live this year, with full compliance targeted by March 2026.

Time is money and Brunei delivers. The Maritime Single Window, launched in 2025, has reduced port-call processing from days to less than 24 hours. Faster approvals and automated workflows free shipowners from delays, while lowering costs across the supply chain.

Capacity expansion already underway

Muara Port Company is extending its pier to double container handling capacity from around 200,000 TEUs to 500,000 TEUs annually. This is only the beginning. A wider feasibility study is already in progress, aiming at even greater throughput and long-term infrastructure that positions Brunei as a serious contender in regional container transshipment. Feasibility studies are also exploring free ports and free trade zones to attract transshipment, manufacturing and value-added logistics. Plans include developing new passenger ferry routes to boost connectivity and actively pursuing more port calls from global carriers, creating new shipping routes that anchor Brunei on the regional trade map. MPABD is shaping Muara Port into a one-stop maritime hub by offering bunkering services for visiting fleets; waste management systems aligned with industry best practices; efficient logistics to reduce dwell times and improve turnaround; and ship-to-ship and lay-up operations supported by clear regulations. Brunei’s ship registry is being strengthened with transparent compliance, competitive fees and digital access for owners. The Brunei Flag offers security, white-list recognition and alignment with global conventions such as the Hong Kong Ship Recycling Convention (accession targeted by March 2026). A green port policy and ship-emissions monitoring system are also in development, enhancing Brunei’s appeal for ESG-focused investors. MPABD has streamlined permits, digitized approvals and built clear partnership pathways with local operators. For investors and shipowners, that means lower entry risk and faster go-to-market. “Brunei may be small in size, but we are building a maritime system that is world-class in reliability and efficiency,” emphasizes Zil Husam Abd Rahman.

Empowering Brunei’s industrial evolution

Exceltech Solutions is a model for Brunei’s future, with digitization and diversification at its core and leveraging geography as its future.

Since its founding in 2012, Exceltech Solutions has become a leading force in Brunei’s energy and industrial technology landscape. Under the leadership of Managing Director Hafriz Fayadh, the company has evolved from a three-person team into a multi-award-winning enterprise employing more than 150 professionals.

“We started in 2012, around the time of the oil and gas downturn,” Fayadh recalled. “It was quite a challenge for us in the beginning as a startup.” By 2018, however, the company had begun to gain traction, securing major contracts and building a reputation for technical excellence across oil and gas, utilities and infrastructure. Between 2020 and 2022, Exceltech entered a new growth phase — expanding into cybersecurity, telecom instrumentation and smart utilities.

“Oil and gas remain our core,” he explained, “but we have diversified into several service streams. That’s the direction we are heading.” Exceltech’s ability to transfer skills across industries has been a catalyst for success. “Because of our roots in oil and gas, many of the skills we have developed are transferable to other sectors,” Fayadh noted. “That has made our transition into new industries smoother.”

Strategic partnerships have also played a pivotal role. “We have successful partnerships with companies that have a global presence,” he said. “These ventures help us access new markets, enable knowledge transfer and strengthen our core business.” Furthermore, “the Pulau Muara Besar Industrial Park, home to the Hengyi refinery, is expanding into a full industrial park with a new shipyard and other industries,” said Yang Mulia Awang Shamir Salahudin, managing director of the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam.

Captain Abdul Mateen Abdurrahman Liew, managing director of Brunei Gas Carriers, echoed this strategic strength, noting: “Brunei is well-located in this region, close to key markets and end users. I am proud to say that we have proven to be a reliable shipping partner over the years. We deliver every cargo as promised, which Bruneians can take pride in.”

Transformation underwayAs Brunei accelerates its digital transformation under the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025, Exceltech is well-positioned to support national goals. “Part of our ambition is to digitize operations as far as possible — reducing paperwork, speeding up decision-making and enabling companies to evaluate options more quickly,” Fayadh shared.

He cited examples like drone-based inspections replacing manual site visits, reducing cost and increasing efficiency. The country’s broader energy and infrastructure ecosystem is also undergoing transformation. “Our priority is securing Brunei’s power supply,” said Benard Christian, acting CEO of Berakas Power Company. “We are bringing a new 130-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine online by 2027 to boost generation efficiency and strengthen grid resilience designed to support Brunei’s long-term development.”

Exceltech is also engaging with Brunei’s renewable energy transition. “We fully support this direction,” Fayadh affirmed. “It allows us to offer competitive services to clients undertaking large-scale renewable energy projects. We are also open to being a developer, not just a service provider.” Looking ahead, Fayadh urged investors to view Brunei as an emerging ASEAN opportunity. “Brunei offers competitive labor and utility rates, available land, solid infrastructure and strong government support,” he emphasized. “What’s needed now is greater promotion and visibility to help them recognize the potential here.”

As an ASEAN Business Award winner, Exceltech stands as a committed, reliable partner ready to help drive Brunei’s future — locally and beyond.

