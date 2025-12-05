Brunei’s New Economic Pillars: How ICT, Eco-Tourism and World-Class Healthcare are Driving Growth

Brunei is known for its oil and gas industry, which has driven our economy for decades. However, to create a more dynamic economy, we need to develop other sectors.

Brunei is redefining its economic landscape under the ambitious Wawasan Brunei 2035 vision, championing a dynamic and sustainable economy through strategic diversification. At the helm of this transformation is the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II, Yang Berhormat Dato Dr. Amin, whose efforts have yielded major progress across sectors ranging from energy and aquaculture to IT and green development. “Brunei is known for its oil and gas industry, which has driven our economy for decades,” the minister explained.

“However, to create a more dynamic economy, we need to develop other sectors to provide diverse job opportunities beyond oil and gas.”

This strategy, guided by the Brunei Darussalam Economic Blueprint, focuses on five priority sectors: downstream oil and gas, food, tourism, ICT and services. Collectively, these are steering the country toward economic resilience. “We are leveraging Brunei’s stringent Halal certification and coordinating efforts between government-linked companies and the private sector,” the minister noted.

The success of local aquaculture — particularly prawn and shrimp farming — has attracted foreign investors, while efforts in paddy plantation and food processing continue to advance. A key enabler of these ambitions is Brunei’s investment in digital infrastructure. “We introduced 5G and expanded coverage to 99% of the population, including remote areas,” said Dr. Amin. These efforts underpin Brunei’s growing data economy, with a Tier 3 data center and AI applications already transforming the healthcare sector. Meanwhile, tourism offers a niche, eco-conscious alternative to mass tourism, capitalizing on Brunei’s pristine rainforests and biodiversity. “We are proud of our rainforests,” he says, citing growing interest in eco-tourism in districts like Tutong.

Substantial progress already made

Economic diversification is already bearing fruit. “Our GDP growth last year was 4.2%, the highest since 1999,” he highlighted, noting a sharp drop in unemployment and an historic shift: Brunei now exports more non-oil and gas products than oil and gas. “This shows our diversification efforts are working,” he adds.

Brunei’s future, according to the minister, lies in blending economic innovation with national values. “People are friendly and welcoming. These unique qualities make Brunei special,” he concluded. As the country moves towards 2035, its blend of stability, vision and opportunity is positioning it as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising emerging economies.

Advancing tourism and health sectors

Brunei isn’t trying to compete with the mass tourism of Singapore or Kuala Lumpur, it has its own pillars: culture, nature and adventure.

Brunei’s tourism development is focusing on quality, sustainability and niche offerings. While still emerging compared to the country’s dominant oil and gas sector, its potential is increasingly evident. The sector “has traditionally been underdeveloped compared to regional competitors. However, the government has identified tourism as a key area for growth in its Wawasan Brunei 2035 vision, which aims to transform the country into a high-income, sustainable and globally recognized destination by 2035,” said Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, Abdul Manaf Metussin, noting that 2019 marked a peak year with more than 340,000 air arrivals and over 4 million land entries.

Since the pandemic, Brunei has emphasized what makes it unique: “We can’t compete with the mass tourism of Singapore or Kuala Lumpur, so we focus on three pillars — culture, nature and adventure.” The country offers rainforest trekking, diving, birdwatching and educational tourism. The government aims to boost visitor numbers, targeting 1 million tourist arrivals and $1.2 billion in receipts by 2035. As sustainability becomes a global standard, Brunei is well-positioned. Interest in its ecotourism offerings has grown, with increased bookings for Ulu Temburong and mangrove river tours in the Brunei Muara District, Metussin said. Dayang Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, Universiti Teknologi Brunei’s vice-chancellor, hopes to attract more international students, especially from the U.S.

“We are interested in research partnerships because their science and technology research is very advanced.” She added: “We focus on building human capital in high-tech fields to support the nation’s aim of becoming a skilled, educated society with a dynamic, sustainable economy.”

Brunei’s healthcare transformation

One of Brunei’s most valuable assets is its healthcare system. Under the leadership of Dr. Isham Jaafar, it is undergoing a quiet revolution — blending world-class care, digital innovation and strategic partnerships to build a resilient, sustainable model. As chairman of the Jerudong Park Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr. Isham Jaafar has guided its transformation from a modest outpatient facility into Brunei’s premier private hospital. “We laid a strong foundation where patient safety is the central focus,” he said.

The integration of Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre further streamlined services, positioning JPMC as a regional hub for medical tourism. A milestone came in February with Brunei’s first successful living donor liver transplant. “That kind of progress doesn’t come overnight,” he said, citing international partnerships and local talent development. Brunei’s healthcare workforce now includes 128 local specialists — up from 30 just 15 years ago — thanks to major investment in training. Gleneagles JPMC, the national cardiovascular center, also plays a vital role. “From day one, we had interventional cardiologists on-site. Today, we perform around 1,200 angiograms annually,” said CEO Dr. Peter Tay.

Digital health is expanding through the BruHealth app, which lets citizens manage appointments, view results and join health studies. “We aim to motivate users to take ownership of their health,” Dr. Isham Jaafar said. The system supports AI-driven screening for diseases such as cancer and diabetes. “We can predict future disease burdens and prepare now.” Hazri bin Haji Kifle, vice-chancellor of Universiti Brunei Darussalam, noted: “Health sciences enable us to work closely with the Ministry of Health. We focus on AI, biodiversity, renewable and sustainable energy to help diversify the economy.”

Dr. Isham Jaafar envisions Brunei as a regional model for health resilience, emphasizing collaboration in AI, biotech and precision medicine. Ultimately, he said, Brunei’s health strategy is about balance — ensuring access while embracing innovation. “There is no point in pursuing medical tourism if our own population cannot access services easily. We are building a system that works for everyone.” Through technology, collaboration and learning from best practices, Brunei’s healthcare is forging ahead.