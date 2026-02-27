IDBank goes global: U.S. representative office launched

Aligned with global best practices, IDBank and the whole banking sector is serving Armenia’s thriving economy well.

Following the August 2025 peace agreement, Armenia is entering a new phase marked by renewed confidence, long-term stability and sustainable economic growth. As geopolitical risk recedes, international attention is increasingly focused on Armenia’s institutional strength — particularly its banking sector, which has emerged as a cornerstone of resilience and credibility. At the forefront of this transformation stands IDBank, which has become a national leader in digital innovation and financial inclusion.

“We see growing interest from both local and foreign investors who are encouraged by the prospect of future stability and new economic opportunities,” said Mher Abrahamyan, the chairman of the bank’s management board. That optimism is underpinned by a banking system that has proven its durability through multiple global shocks. “Today, Armenia’s banking system is considered one of the strongest not only in the region but also beyond,” he boasted. “The last bank bankruptcy in Armenia occurred about 25 years ago and since then, no customer or depositor has faced losses.”

This stability has allowed banks to play a proactive role in development. IDBank exemplifies this through a strategy centered on organic expansion and technology-led transformation. “Over the past few years, IDBank has strengthened its position, becoming one of Armenia’s leading banks in innovation, digitalization and client base profitability,” he explains. “While still mid-sized, it is recognized as a market leader and has begun expanding into international markets.”

Investing in core strengths

Rather than looking outside, IDBank invested in fundamentals. “Our strategy has focused on organic growth,” Abrahamyan said. “We invested heavily in our people, digital platforms and technologies.” The results are clear: “Over five to six years, our customer base grew from 10,000 to 400,000 active clients,” driven by rebranding, digital products and high-quality service.

Digital accessibility has been central to IDBank’s success. “We offer fully digital onboarding for both individuals and businesses,” Abrahamyan explained. “Armenian citizens, even those living abroad, can become clients 100% online.” For entrepreneurs, “our more than 20,000 business clients” are supported through the IDBusiness mobile app, offering loans, guarantees, trade finance and insurance.

IDBank’s international ambitions further reinforce Armenia’s global connectivity. “We also received final approval from the U.S. Federal Reserve to open an IDBank representative office in Glendale,” Abrahamyan announced, creating a direct bridge to one of the world’s largest Armenian diaspora. In a country redefining its economic future, IDBank stands as both a symbol and an enabler of Armenia’s new economic era.

Friends across the region

A modern, connected hub for regional and global investors, including the diaspora.

As Armenia enters a new era shaped by peace and renewed regional openness, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, under Davit Khudatyan, is playing a decisive role in transforming the country into a hub for connectivity and growth.

At the core of this strategy is regional integration. Under the government’s Crossroads of Peace Initiative, Khudatyan noted that “we are working to reopen all transportation routes passing through Armenia, based on principles of sovereignty, reciprocity and mutual respect.” Flagship projects such as the North–South Road Corridor, new tunnels in Syunik and planned rail and bridge links with neighboring countries are positioning Armenia as a vital transit route between the Persian Gulf, the Black Sea and Europe.

Energy security is another pillar of modernization. Armenia has rapidly advanced its renewable agenda, with Khudatyan emphasizing: “Our 2030 strategy aimed for 1,000 megawatts of solar power, a target we reached four years ahead of schedule.” The government is now developing storage capacity and strengthening cross-border energy links, reinforcing Armenia’s role as a regional clean energy player.

Urban progress is advancing in parallel. “Yerevan is leading Armenia’s smart city initiatives, with modern tools like smart transport payment systems and connected transport stops already in use,” he explained.

With peace established and strong international partnerships, particularly with the U.S., Armenia is becoming an open, investor-friendly destination. Strategic infrastructure, renewable energy and smart technologies are reshaping the country.

Still going strong

With origins in the Soviet era yet using modern technology, ZCMC is Armenia personified.

The Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine occupies a major position in Armenia’s economic and industrial landscape, embodying the country’s heritage and future potential. Founded in 1952, ZCMC is built on ancient foundations: mining in the Syunik region dates back to the Stone and Bronze Ages, showcasing Armenia’s long-standing resource riches.

“Enterprises like ZCMC often give rise to ‘mono cities’ and Kajaran is a prime example — the town was established after the mine,” said Roman Khudoliy, general director of ZCMC and president of the GeoProMining Group. “This creates a deep connection with the community. Many families have worked here for generations, which adds an emotional and managerial responsibility.”

ZCMC’s macroeconomic significance is equally substantial. “We are proud to be the top taxpayer in Armenia for the fourth year in a row. Our contribution to GDP is around 3% and we account for 5–7% of exports,” Khudoliy exclaimed. The company’s local impact is particularly visible in Syunik, where poverty levels are significantly lower than the national average.

Facing declining global ore grades, ZCMC has prioritized technological modernization and sustainability. The company plans to expand processing capacity to 30 million tons of ore by 2028 and 40 million tons after 2030. Investments span advanced processing technology, water-saving circular systems, tailings management and heavy equipment modernization. Governance reform has been central to this transition: “We now manage 3,000 supply-chain tenders annually and have been the only company in Armenia reporting on sustainability for four years in a row, following international standards.”

Optimism is rife but caution remains. “Developing Armenia’s mining sector requires a joint effort between the government and private companies,” advised Khudoliy, adding, “most existing mines have only 10–15 years of life left, so new discoveries are urgently needed.” Armenia’s mining future, he argued, depends on trust, transparent regulation and renewed geological exploration. “Armenia’s soil is underexplored and its mining potential is enormous yet undervalued.”

