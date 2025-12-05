Imagining a Digitized Future With Imagine Sdn

Imagine provides reliable and high speed connectivity in a highly connected country.

Imagine has emerged as Brunei’s leading telecommunications provider — and a national symbol of digital resilience. It is a fully-fledged tech-driven enterprise, recently earning recognition at the 2025 Asian Telecom Awards.

“Two years ago, 100% of our revenue came from telecommunications, Wi-Fi and broadband,” said Allen On Hsien Yung. Imagine’s director and acting CEO. “Today, we have diversified into managed services and digital platforms. We are confident this year will bring another breakthrough.” At the core of Imagine’s philosophy is a commitment to going beyond connectivity. From AI-driven enterprise solutions to cloud-based services and lifestyle integrations, Imagine is redefining what a telco can be.

“We want you to live, breathe and chill Imagine,” Yung added. “That’s the kind of transformation we envision — being a part of your everyday life.” This transformation comes synchronized with Brunei’s Wawasan 2035 vision — a national agenda centered on economic diversification through ICT, logistics and smart infrastructure. Imagine is playing a critical role in supporting that goal. Telecommunications in Brunei used to be very basic and for a long time, the sector was underdeveloped,” said Chris Phan, acting CEO of Unified National Networks (UNN). Eventually the Ministry of Finance and Economy consolidated networks to reduce costs, increase efficiency and encourage innovation, but there was a bigger picture at play.

“This led to lower data prices — from around $3 per gigabyte to about $1.80 — making technology more accessible and affordable,” continued Phan, who added “this shift wasn’t just about telecommunications. It was about laying the groundwork for broader digitalization.

The Ministry saw digitalization as a necessary path to diversify the economy. From a broader digital infrastructure perspective, Darussalam Assets has played a central role in preparing Brunei for the next phase of its technological evolution. “Obviously, now we are entering the age of AI,” noted chief corporate affairs officer Rahayu Razak. “Access to reliable telecommunications is essential — it’s the very platform on which digitalization depends. What UNN has done in this area has been a major step forward, ensuring that both our companies and the country have a solid path to digitization.”

This foundation has enabled companies like Imagine Sdn Bhd to rapidly evolve from traditional service providers into innovation-driven platforms, accelerating Brunei’s transition to a digital economy aligned with Wawasan 2035.

Pioneering the path aheadTelecom players are stepping up to help power this shift. As Progresif CEO Nurul Haniah Jaafar put it: “Ultimately, the nation is our client. As a government-linked company, what we do — and what we aspire to be — must align with Brunei’s goals of becoming a smart, connected nation. We are the enablers. Innovation is our DNA.”

Imagine’s innovation strategy rests on four key pillars: digital experience platforms, managed digital services, smart sectoral solutions and content/community engagement. These range from secure enterprise systems and 5G-ready infrastructure to public sector partnerships in education and transport.

“We don’t just sell services,” Yung emphasized. “We build the capability in-house first, then deliver it to market. That’s how we ensure value and sustainability.” Imagine must remain competitive not just locally but also regionally: “With Sarawak to our left and Sabah to our right, the regional competition is very real. Cross-border connectivity and eSIMs challenge our market share, so we have to lead through innovation, not just infrastructure.”

This approach applies to HR too. Imagine is investing in Bruneians — from social media influencers to empowering fresh graduates through innovation teams. “While we outsourced most projects previously, last year, several significant projects of substantial value were completed in-house,” Yung said. “We hope to build on this because this is one of the main revenue streams that we can explore.”

What may have seemed out of reach two years ago is being delivered by Bruneians, for Brunei. “Imagine is 100% local. This proves that Bruneians have what it takes not just to catch up but leap ahead.” In a hyper connected world, Brunei is at the forefront.

