Visionary Minds Meet in Mediterranean’s Ultimate Conference Destination

Renowned for heritage and warmth, Malta offers inspiring spaces for global exchange.

Malta is not only a fun, safe and secure destination for vacationers of all ages. The country enjoys a flourishing reputation as a leading destination for the lucrative, year-round meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segment of the travel market. Many major European capital cities are only a few hours away by air and combined with a growing number of leading international aviation and hotel operators, global businesses are increasingly opting to hold events in Malta. Underlining the importance afforded to the sector, the MTA launched a dedicated website earlier this year that highlights its MICE appeal for companies, associations and federations worldwide.

“With its strategic Mediterranean location, world-class infrastructure and a unique blend of historical charm and modern amenities, Malta continues to captivate event planners and delegates from across the globe and delivers exceptional value and unforgettable experiences for the global MICE market,” Carlo Micallef, CEO of Malta’s Tourism Authority, stated. “Whether hosting a high-level corporate summit, an incentive trip on the coast or an international conference, Malta combines professionalism with a warm, welcoming atmosphere that is second to none.”

According to the industry expert, Malta’s MICE appeal is due to a number of factors, including a diverse portfolio of state-of-the-art venues suitable for events of all sizes, seamless connectivity and accessibility from major European hubs, dedicated service providers and experienced local destination management companies. Combined with its rich cultural heritage, picturesque landscapes and authentic Mediterranean hospitality, it is clear to see why Malta hopes to collect a medal at this December’s World MICE Awards in Bahrain.

