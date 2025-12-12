Pampering in Paradise: Why Malta is a Magnet for Superyachts and Michelin-Starred Dining

From world-class marinas to secluded retreats, Malta offers refined escapes for travelers seeking privacy and authenticity.

The Maltese government’s commitment to innovative, high-quality tourism was highlighted yet again just a few months ago when the popular priority guest terminal at the country’s bustling international airport opened its doors after a multi-million dollar refurbishment project. The terminal, which contributed $7.6 million to the airport’s overall revenue in 2024, features five private suites on the first floor that can accommodate up to 34 guests at a time, as well as two dedicated kitchens with highly trained chefs. Malta is also a magnet for those wealthy visitors who prefer to arrive and depart via luxury yachts. Many of these floating palaces can be seen scattered across its warm waters throughout the year.

Indeed, some of the most expensive yachts that have ever Sailed the Seven Seas have dropped anchor for days, weeks or even months at a time in tranquil waters surrounding some of the archipelago’s best known landmarks. “These yachts often cost millions of dollars each, with some even renting for up to $500,000 a day,” revealed Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Maltese Tourism Authority.

“Beyond the scenery, Malta offers excellent services and English-speaking staff. Investment in the yachting sector is growing, with plans for additional marinas in the north and south. “We are developing luxury tourism, with top hotel brands, high-end shopping and refined experiences, but always rooted in Malta’s authenticity. Our goal is to combine genuine local culture with luxury, giving visitors both the richness of our traditions and the comfort of premium amenities. Our focus is on quality over quantity — delivering experiences that visitors remember and share.”

As the key figure in the national yachting sector, Yachting Malta aims to identify and attract high profile yachting events to the Islands, including sailing regattas, power racing, boat shows, yachting awards and conferences. Launched a decade ago, the public private partnership between the government and the Royal Malta Yacht Club also strives to enhance the quality and growth of already established events.

Meanwhile, the local hotel and hospitality industry is responding to the upward trajectory in visitors by investing in higher training and hospitality standards. “Our goal is to encourage continued investment in facilities, refurbishments and new attractions to sustain long-term growth in the Maltese hotels and hospitality sector,” concluded Micallef.

Gastronomic greatness

Maltese cuisine is both eclectic and encompasses a variety of influences from previous eras. The islands are an outstanding gastronomic destination that serve the increasing number of international tourists an incredibly wide range of delightful, mouth-watering dishes influenced by a number of civilizations that have made the stunning, welcoming islands their home over centuries. The country now hosts more than 40 Michelin-starred restaurants, with judges from that prestigious guide noting that “year after year, the Maltese culinary scene continues to reinvent itself and flourish, blending bold fusion cuisines with restaurants dedicated to the treasures of the sea”. Such praise is certainly music to the ears of tourism bosses, with Micallef and his team describing locally sourced food and drink as the very essence of Maltese culture.

“It’s no secret that Malta and Gozo are well-known for the great and tasty food which tourists can find at every corner of the archipelago,” he said. “The MTA’s support in facilitating television series is just another part of our strategy to always show our prospective visitors just how much more there truly is to explore. “In a bid to honour our heritage and the culinary diversity of the archipelago, the MTA promotes local and sustainable gastronomy, and welcomes the use of traditional skills in an increasingly modern and innovative culinary scene. “We are working to attract more tourists who appreciate our gastronomy, in fact, in the MTA’s marketing we have a full session which is promoting Malta as a gastronomic destination, for both Maltese food and the experience one finds in our country. We are also working to promote Maltese wines.”

Farm-to-fork concept very popular

Over the past decade and in tandem with an international growing movement, Malta has embraced the farm-to-fork concept, an innovative and sustainable approach that sees all fresh produce used in restaurant meals sourced or grown within a certain number of miles from the eatery. “This concept enables local farmers to showcase their produce to a wide audience and allows the restaurant to act as a perfect canvas for local delicacies and ingredients from land or sea,” added Micallef. “The Maltese people are very proud, and rightly so, of their local cuisine. This goes hand-in-hand with the abundance of produce grown, reared, or caught here.”

