Malta’s Red Carpet Moment: Film Industry Thrives with Screen Malta Financial Incentive

Incentives, skilled crews and stunning scenery make Malta a magnet for top studios and global filmmakers

From box office blockbusters to hit shows on the smaller screen, Malta has carved out an excellent reputation as a place to shoot movies and series in recent years, with its backdrops featuring in multiple hit films and television productions. Leading studios, actors and production crews are increasingly opting to film key outdoor scenes and even entire movies on the island, given the attractive financial incentives offered and the wealth of natural and human resources close to hand.

Indeed, even if you have never set foot upon Maltese shores, chances are you have been transported there and enjoyed its fabulous architecture and landscapes through the power of cinema and television.

With a favorable climate, endless blue sea and stunning scenery, the Maltese Islands provide the perfect canvas for any movie producer, hence its growing popularity as the movie hub of the Mediterranean. “Malta offers attractive film incentives, including valued added tax rebates, making it a cost-effective location,” confirmed Carlo Micallef, head of the Maltese Tourism Authority. “Its diverse landscapes, architecture and coastline allow it to stand in for destinations across Europe and beyond. “Strategic investments in large sea-level filming tanks in the 1970s, unmatched except in Mexico, provide unique shooting opportunities. Malta’s active film commission delivers on promises, and skilled local crews and craftspeople support production, creating jobs and fostering a strong, experienced industry. “Malta hosts both major and smaller productions, but while many of those films from famous Hollywood studios and leading streaming services have really helped to put us on the map, few actually showcase Malta itself.”

“Our next goal, in collaboration with the Malta Film Commission (MFC), is to produce a movie set in Malta that highlights its history and locations — perhaps about the Great Siege or a World War II story,” he said. “Such a film could reach millions instantly, far beyond what marketing alone can achieve. We have promising leads, including projects explored by experienced industry stars from the U.S. and we are confident it will happen eventually.”

Unsurprisingly, given the sheer amount of big money productions that have been filmed there, the country has hosted many Hollywood movie stars and their relatives during shoots, though leading names from the worlds of fashion and music have also graced the islands with their presence. “In recent years, many stars have visited Malta, including international fashion stars and music icons,” revealed Micallef. “They come for various reasons — holidays, investments or scouting locations for films. “Some actors bring their families, as Malta is safe and convenient, allowing them to be together rather than separated for long periods during filming.”

MFC helps drive box office success

As the dynamic government body responsible for the promotion, development and support of the audiovisual industry, including the film servicing sector, the MFC is roundly credited with driving much of the industry’s impressive growth and reach. As an entity, the MFC supports and works hand-in-hand with all productions throughout the entire filmmaking process: from enquiry stage to the end of wrap and beyond, according to Micallef.

This valuable, tangible help is complemented by policies, services and incentives that facilitate the work of qualifying productions and showcase the country’s many locations, skilled labor and industry capabilities on the global stage, he added. Generous fiscal support is provided though the Screen Malta Financial Incentive (SMFI), a production fiscal aid in the form of a reimbursement, given as a cash rebate, available to both domestic and international qualifying firms with qualifying productions for eligible costs incurred in Malta.

The maximum cash rebate percentage is 40% and is not only guaranteed by the Maltese government, but can serve as collateral for producers to obtain funds through their banking system. Scheduled to run until at least late 2028, the SMFI boasts an annual budget of around $115 million, having been doubled last year in the wake of an important ruling by the European Commission.