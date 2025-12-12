Greater Connectivity Boosts Tourism Trade

Capturing 12.7% of E.U. stays, Malta blends culture, history and experiences that outshine rivals

The imminent launch of the new JFK-Malta route by a major U.S. airline represents the latest proud feather in the cap of the ambitious Mediterranean nation, with other leading airlines already enjoying a strong presence in the country. As an island, Malta depends on connectivity — without flights, access is limited — hence the government has worked hard to attract world-class operators from the four corners of the globe.

In addition, huge vessels run by leading cruise lines are regular visitors to its principal seaport — Valletta Cruise Port — which is located within the famous walled Grand Harbor. “Beyond the new direct flight from JFK, we continue to expand Malta’s global connectivity,” confirmed Malta Tourism Authority CEO Carlo Micallef. “Qatar Airways now flies Doha–Malta, linking to Australia and Asia. Emirates operates daily via Dubai, and Turkish Airlines offers two flights a day via Istanbul, soon three, connecting well to Asia and the Middle East. “Air Malta partners with Turkish Airlines on Istanbul and LOT Polish Airlines connects Warsaw with onward links from North America. Combined with European hubs from Lufthansa, Swiss and Air France, Malta has a range of one-stop connections from Asia Pacific and the Americas.”

Malta’s robust tourism appeal is not just limited to those international visitors who prefer to arrive by air, with nearly one million passengers passing through Valletta Cruise Port in 2024. That excellent figure of 940,000 set a new record for users of the modern cruise terminal, with the Grand Harbor registering nearly 360 cruise ship calls last year, solidifying its position as a key hub for the regional cruise industry.

Official data showed that cruise liners berthing at the Grand Harbor contribute around $102 million to Malta’s economy each year, with $44 million spent by cruise passengers and another $58 million received from the operators of the vessels. According to Borg, the government is determined to continue supporting the cruise sector while improving the overall experience of passengers. At the same time, officials are fully focused on sustainable solutions to any challenges that arise, with new investment in shore-to-ship infrastructure already paying dividends.

That state-of-the-art system, which can power up to five cruise liners simultaneously, is expected to reduce pollution by around 90% for local residents by the end of the current decade. “We want cruise passengers to enjoy their experience and put our country on their bucket list for a longer holiday next time round,” said Borg. “To achieve this, we need a comprehensive effort by all stakeholders, not only from the private sector, but also from different government entities and authorities. “This is why we are collaborating with other ministries to make sure that as a country, we intensify our efforts for a better-quality tourism product in coming years.”

Hailing its past, but eyes on the future

Not one to rest on its laurels, the MTA is already seeking out new opportunities in order to continue its impressive track record for many years to come. “Our next step is to ensure the success of the new direct flight from the U.S., then expand to other long-haul markets,” confirmed Micallef. “We are exploring direct flights from Asia — possibly China — and additional routes from Canada, the U.S. or Latin America. Preparing for these routes includes streamlining visa processes to ensure sufficient capacity.

“Tourism is a year-round industry, and my team is committed to maintaining the positive growth we have achieved. Like in soccer, success requires constant effort — we must keep pushing to stay ahead.” One of the channels the award-winning tourism authority aims to utilize to achieve its challenging goals is through investment in new technologies and the adoption of a comprehensive digitalization strategy. Such a move is vital if the tourism industry is to quickly adapt to new trends and embrace technology that streamline processes and boost efficiencies, Micallef explained.

“We use digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI) to research, target and measure marketing campaigns — tracking who searches for Malta, which adverts perform best and which messages resonate,” he said. “Technology also improves operations. Automated bookings, restaurant orders and rostering systems save time and reduce errors, allowing staff to focus on guest experiences. AI supports tasks like speech prep and administrative work, helping address workforce shortages while ensuring front-line employees can deliver high-quality service.”

“For example, we use a system which collects hotel reviews in 20-30 different languages. It helps identify issues — like housekeeping complaints — not to punish hotels, but to show their management what guests are saying and quickly resolve problems. This avoids scrolling through countless reviews manually and allows hotels to improve efficiently.”

Returning to the core theme of ensuring visitors of all ages make the most of what the gorgeous islands have to offer, the MTA executive said authentic Maltese experiences aim to highlight its rich history, unique crafts and wonderful heritage. “Visitors are amazed by Malta’s diversity. Many call it a zip file, simple until opened. Then they find layers of culture and discovery, full of Mediterranean soul. “Even though we have high and low seasons, the nice thing about Malta is that it’s open 365 days a year. We also want travelers to come outside peak season. We’re pushing for the higher-end traveler as we try to focus more on luxury travel.”

