From ‘Hidden Gem’ to Hot Spot: Malta’s Record Tourism is Bolstered by New Direct Flight from NYC

Malta strengthens its global tourism ties through its new NYC office, deepening collaboration with U.S. travelers and partners

Malta has always been a small country with big ambitions, but unlike many similar-sized nations, the archipelago in the heart of the Mediterranean continues to punch well above its weight when it comes to providing authentic, exciting, varied and value-for-money vacations. Boasting an enviable reputation among European holidaymakers for several decades, the country of just 575,000 people actually comprises three beautiful, welcoming islands: Malta, Gozo and Comino.

The first of that trio is where the overwhelming majority of tourists arrive via air or sea to spend most of their vacation thanks to the extremely broad spectrum of accommodation, activities, eateries and leisure venues on offer. A short hop across beautiful turquoise waters sits Gozo, which teems with history and hospitality, including the famous ancient fortified city of Cittadella that stands proudly over the enchanting island. The final member of the archipelago may be the smallest of the inhabited islands, but Comino is very popular with day trippers, nature lovers, divers and even major movie production companies who have used its rugged coastline for hit films over the last few decades.

Visitor numbers reach record high

Malta enjoyed a record-breaking year for tourist arrivals in 2024 – when 3.56 million vacationers experienced its ancient architecture, melting pot of culture and cuisine, great climate and varied excursions on land and water. That number is already well on course to be beaten in 2025. However, any new record is unlikely to last much beyond 2026 given delighted tourism chiefs recently opened a new office in New York City (NYC) to promote the nation’s strong appeal to the vast U.S. market. In addition to that promising development, a leading U.S. airline will debut a direct service to Valletta, Malta’s stunning capital, from next summer, an exciting move that promises to bring even more overseas visitors to its year-round, sun-soaked shores.

“For many in the U.S., Malta was unknown, but awareness is growing thanks to the new direct flight and our marketing efforts,” said Carlo Micallef, CEO of the impressively determined, proactive and creative Malta Tourism Authority (MTA).

“Recently, we have gained notable TV exposure on a top U.S. news channel, as well as a popular morning broadcast. Malta is a place that must be experienced to be understood -- its unique blend of cultures, rich history and vibrant economy make it a tiny island living the European dream.” Last year’s milestone underscored the country’s strong and sustained growth in the global tourism landscape.

After surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2023, the country maintained its momentum with a 19.5% annual increase in arrivals in 2024. This placed Malta among the top-performing destinations in Europe and the Mediterranean, ahead of far bigger nations like Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Croatia. “The exceptional performance of Malta’s tourism industry in 2024 is a testament to our strategic vision and ongoing investment in the sector,” enthused Micallef. “We continue to attract high value visitors year-round, ensuring sustainable growth. Malta is no longer the ‘Hidden Gem of the Mediterranean’ for the American market. Interest from luxury and young travelers keeps soaring, proving its strong global appeal.”

From New York to Los Angeles, MTA’s reach across North America grows stronger. Just over a decade after the MTA took its first tentative steps in the lucrative U.S., tourism market, dignitaries from the sun-kissed Mediterranean gathered in the Big Apple this September to celebrate the opening of its new office.

“With our NYC office, we aim to be closer to the market and increase our direct presence in the U.S.,” Micallef stated. “We are expanding our team and investment, ensuring personnel fully dedicated to promoting Malta rather than balancing multiple clients.” Official data shows Malta now welcomes around 75-80,000 Americans and 20-30,000 Canadians annually. “This growth has been driven by strong partnerships with tour operators, travel agencies and many leading luxury brands, built on collaboration, trust and consistent delivery,” revealed the MTA boss.

“Malta features authentic, luxurious Mediterranean experiences -- its rich history, culture and traditions. It’s a destination where travelers can reconnect with heritage, enjoy beautiful hotels and experience the true Mediterranean lifestyle. “Our NYC office is located on the second floor of Malta’s UN mission -- a prestigious and strategic location. Being under one roof with diplomatic services, the consulate, and Visit Malta allows us to work closely with Foreign Affairs. “With the same minister overseeing foreign affairs, trade and tourism, our strategies are all fully aligned, fostering strong synergies. There’s no siloed work here -- we operate as one team, and it’s proving very effective.”

Marketing magic casts spell on visitors

One of the crucial drivers behind the tourism boom in Malta has been the MTA’s winning strategy of balancing tourism between Europe -- which currently accounts for 75-80% of visitors, including the U.K. -- and other markets such as North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America. By not relying on a single source of visitors, Malta has been able to target specific audiences at different times of the year. “In winter, we focus on affluent travelers and those over 60 who can take time off,” Micallef explained. “In summer, we target families and young adults. Across Europe and long-haul markets, we aim at high-income, experience-driven travelers rather than price-sensitive tourists. We aim to offer authentic Maltese experiences, highlighting our history, crafts and heritage.”

“We guide the industry to focus on what is genuinely Maltese. Visitors can head out on traditional fishing boats with local fishermen, pick sumptuous strawberries on many of our farms or learn about -- and even make -- some of our famous, traditional jams and wines; hands-on experiences that create lasting memories,” he said.

Billed as a landmark development for Malta and a true game changer for the promotion of the islands’ tourism offering in the U.S. market, next summer’s launch of direct flights between the two countries has been warmly received by senior government and tourism officials on both sides of the Atlantic. The 10-hour direct flight from JFK -- three times a week, starting next June -- offers tremendous opportunity and will reinforce the pair’s mutually beneficial long-standing ties, noted Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ian Borg.

“The new route strengthens Malta’s tourism potential in the North American market empowers more social, cultural and economic collaborations,” he said. While initially seasonal, Malta now anticipates year-round demand for its many tourism assets, as the nation increasingly tempts tourists in the winter months. “Our strategy focuses on September to May, developing events and experiences -- training camps, tournaments, music, sports and culinary events -- to motivate visitors to choose Malta over other destinations, while summer remains popular with families and young travelers,” Micallef added.

“When restarting the MTA presence here 11 years ago, with Michelle Buttigieg as the MTA Representative North America, Malta was known as the ‘Hidden Gem of the Mediterranean’. Now, especially with this first non-stop flight, it is no longer hidden to the American travel market. “The interest and demand for Malta, especially from the high end luxury traveler, as well as the young independent traveler, has grown enormously,” he revealed. “The new direct flight, together with the opening of the MTA office in NYC, will offer Malta new opportunities to expand our promotions in this market.”