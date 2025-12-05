Leveraging Brunei’s Strategic Location: Royal Brunei Airlines is Growing

Royal Brunei Airlines is growing strategically and has impeccable levels of quality and service.

Under the dynamic leadership of CEO Sabirin Abdul Hamid, Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) is scaling new heights. With a modern fleet, including newly ordered Boeing 787‑9 Dreamliners alongside its Airbus A320neo short-haul planes and a renewed strategic focus, it is redefining what a small flag carrier can achieve on the world stage.

d“When I assumed leadership, we refined our strategy, vision and mission to focus on what matters most: simple, purposeful connectivity,” said Hamid. RB swiftly recovered from pandemic disruption, increasing frequencies and catering to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market of 600 million people.

Its small airport enables seamless transit experiences, as Hamid highlighted: “We offer convenient transit times, a compact airport and a seamless experience that’s becoming a competitive advantage. Our size allows us to be nimble and efficient.” Furthermore: “Our airport is modern and efficient and we have well-maintained roads and growing accommodation options, including international hotel brands and locally owned hotels,” highlighted Salinah Salleh, the acting director of the Tourism Development Department. RB’s cabin crew has been crowned the world’s best for a remarkable five consecutive years, although they are not slowing down.

“Winning the World’s Leading Cabin Crew award five years in a row is a proud achievement. However, more than that, it reflects our deep commitment to service excellence and Brunei’s national aspirations as outlined in Wawasan 2035. Our focus has never been on winning awards — it’s always been about winning the hearts of our passengers,” Hamid emphasized.

RB’s customer experience strategy is also underpinned by a culture of continuous improvement. The airline actively monitors passenger feedback through post-flight surveys, using it to inform staff training and service enhancements. This approach has helped RB maintain high satisfaction ratings and improve loyalty. Food is also a part of this — the general manager of Royal Brunei Culinary, Jeff Hadiman Danial, which supplies the airline’s onboard catering, notes that RB is “the first impression many visitors get when arriving in Brunei — so a lot of opinions are already being shaped by the hospitality on the flight, including our food.”

BIMP‑EAGA and regional air hubRB’s ambitions align with Brunei’s role in the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP‑EAGA) initiative. “We aim to deepen connections across BIMP‑EAGA and support Brunei’s rise as a hub for both passengers and cargo,” explained Hamid.

“Our newest route to Balikpapan is strategic, not only because of Indonesia’s capital relocation to Kalimantan, but also because it provides better access to healthcare and commerce.” By linking Borneo’s major cities, RB is fast becoming a regional aviation hub. The airline is also expanding accessibility via partnerships like AirAsia MOVE, enhancing visibility and booking flexibility. Regional collaborations promote Borneo tourism under the One Borneo banner. “It’s time for more people to experience Brunei,” said Hamid.

“From our lush rainforests to our modern facilities, it is an ideal destination for travelers and investors alike.” A growing number of visa-free travel agreements with other countries illustrate Brunei’s support for tourism and investment growth. RB’s future is anchored in sustainable innovation. The airline has participated in global dialogues around aviation decarbonization and more fuel-efficient operations as it prepares for the introduction of new aircraft.

Royal Brunei’s brand is rooted in its service philosophy: ‘Ikhlas from the Heart’, which continues to resonate globally. This ethos guides every new initiative — from digital partnerships to network expansion, even as the airline celebrated its 50th anniversary last November. Hamid concluded: “With the right mindset, teamwork, and Brunei’s supportive ecosystem, we continue to overcome challenges and grow not just in size, but in quality and reputation.”

