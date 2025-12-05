Strategic Plans for Brunei and Beyond

TAIB has grown beyond a national institution into a globally benchmarked Islamic finance group. TAIB is the ideal financial partner in Brunei.

As Brunei continues its digital transformation, Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB) has emerged as a key driver of innovation in Islamic finance, digital payments and sustainable economic growth. Founded in 1991 to promote a culture of Islamic savings, TAIB has grown into one of the region’s most forward-thinking financial institutions — with operations spanning banking, Takaful, travel and even fuel retail.

“TAIB has grown beyond a national institution into a globally benchmarked Islamic financial group,” said Hasnah Ibrahim, its managing director. She added: “TAIB is the ideal financial institution partner in Brunei, being a multi-award-winning institution, with international recognition in Islamic finance, digital banking and deposit innovation. It has a corporate heart deeply rooted in Islamic values, offering fully syariah compliant and digitally enabled products for global clients.”

To support Brunei’s National Digital Economy Masterplan, TAIB has introduced a suite of new features including dynamic QR code payments, Soundbox audio payment alerts and an integrated TAIB Virtual Experience platform. “This feature enables real-time payments, improves reconciliation accuracy and strengthens fraud prevention, all while delivering a seamless customer experience,” Ibrahim noted.

TAIB also became the first financial institution in Brunei to connect directly to the tarus platform, a national QR code standard that unifies digital payments. Brunei’s central bank (BDCB) is also confident in innovation, its managing director, Rashidah Sabtu, remarking: “We recognize the importance of balancing innovation and regulation. In this context, one major transformation of the financial sector of the past decade has been on the digital front. Apart from our efforts at modernizing Brunei’s payment systems, BDCB has invested to develop a vibrant FinTech ecosystem.”

A regional role to playTAIB’s wider ecosystem reflects its unique model: Insurans Islam TAIB provides Takaful protection and Darussalam Holdings offers travel and Hajj services — a testament to its goal of meeting Bruneians’ everyday needs.

For Sabtu, there are synergies to exploit: “sustainable finance, which shares underlying values with Islamic finance, will be a priority area as it offers favorable benefits to financial sector development without compromising the environment, social well-being and governance.”

Looking ahead, TAIB sees itself as a bridge for ASEAN trade and investment, something shared by the Brunei Economic Development Board, whose Acting CEO, Daniel Leong, highlighted: “for a U.S. company, we can offer a base in ASEAN to work with different parties from here. We know many have used Singapore as their base for Southeast Asia or even the Asia-Pacific. We have a close working relationship with Singapore at the government-to-government level — we even share the same currency — which offers people already there a very comfortable second destination in ASEAN to expand towards this other side: Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.”

The BDCB also notes how, in 2016, Brunei became the first ASEAN country to introduce a collateral registry which eases access to credit within the country. Ibrahim stressed: “With a robust Islamic banking platform that supports individuals, SMEs and larger corporations across Brunei and, increasingly, international businesses entering the Bruneian and ASEAN markets, TAIB aims to become the financial institution of choice in Brunei and beyond.