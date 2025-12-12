Malta is Stepping Onto Global Stage as Awards Host

Hosting of the WTTC Summit 2026 reinforces Malta’s status as a trendsetter in tourism and its warm hospitality

The great and good from throughout the global travel and tourism industry will head to Valletta next year after the historic Maltese capital was named coveted host of the 26th World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit. Announcing its decision, the WTTC described the UNESCO World Heritage City and cultural crossroads for millennia as the ideal venue for its flagship annual event. “As the Jewel of the Mediterranean, the city will be a remarkable setting for high-level discussions, networking and knowledge-sharing sessions that will shape the sector’s global trajectory,” the WTTC said.

Manfredi Lefebvre, WTTC chair, added: “I would like to thank Malta’s Ministry for Tourism, the MTA and the government of Malta for hosting the 2026 WTTC Global Summit, the most important event in travel and tourism [and] a remarkable opportunity for Malta to showcase its rich history, vibrant culture and amazing hospitality.

“Malta, an island steeped in significant historical and architectural interest, offers a unique tapestry of experiences that reflect its diverse heritage. From the ancient temples to the stunning baroque architecture of Valletta, Malta’s cultural richness is a treasure trove waiting to be explored. “This unique event will drive the sector forward and unlock investment opportunities for the country, as global leaders will gather to discuss and shape the future of our sector. Together, we will explore innovative solutions, foster sustainable practices, and strengthen our commitment to driving long-term growth and resilience in a rapidly changing world.”

Showcasing its tourism treasuresIt goes without saying that Maltese tourism chiefs are hugely excited about the many promising business opportunities sure to be created by Valletta’s hosting of the prestigious WTTC event next autumn. News of the city’s hosting rights came shortly after the Rolex Middle Sea Race attracted top international vessels, including a Chinese entry for the first time, to the country’s warm waters. Prior to that event, the hugely popular Malta International Air Show featured the famous Red Arrows and historic German World War II planes on their final display. With travel and tourism providing a backbone to Malta’s economy, such events mean the WTTC expects the sector will this year contribute $4 billion to the economy, 43.5% above 2019 levels. The council also predicts the fast-growing sector will support one in five jobs in the country in 2025, up by nearly 20% compared to 2019.

“From Sept. 30-Oct. 2 2026, top investors, industry leaders and academics will gather in Malta to discuss sustainable tourism that drives economic growth, improves quality of life and inspires other destinations,” Carlo Micallef, Maltese Tourism Authority CEO, enthused. “Tourism has long been key to Malta’s diversification, providing jobs, income and opportunities that continue to shape our economy and society.

“It reflects the unwavering commitment of our tourism sector to drive growth, embrace resilience, and lead with vision. Beyond the immediate economic impact, the WTTC Global Summit will reinforce Malta’s reputation as a center of excellence in tourism, leaving an impact on our industry, economy and nation.”

News of the hosting was made during this year’s WTTC Global Summit in Rome, at which Malta celebrated becoming a signatory to the UN Tourism’s International Code for the Protection of Tourists (ICPT). The comprehensive set of principles and recommendations aims to enhance the protection of tourists, particularly in the context of emergencies and consumer rights.

