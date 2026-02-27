Vayots Dzor: One of Armenia’s Most Exciting Provinces

The province of Vayots Dzor is proving itself to be the perfect blend of ancient history and modernity.

Once celebrated mainly for its mineral springs and medieval monasteries, Vayots Dzor is rapidly redefining itself as one of Armenia’s most promising regions for tourism-led growth and long-term investment. Anchored by the resort town of Jermuk and enriched by a millennia-old wine culture, the province is becoming a model where sustainable regional development, infrastructure modernization, wellness and cultural heritage converge.

At the heart of this transformation is Governor Vahagn Arsenyan, whose administration has prioritized tourism as the engine of economic growth while positioning Vayots Dzor as an attractive destination for both international investors and the Armenian diaspora.

“In cooperation with the Armenian government, tourism will be the main focus of economic development. Next year, the government will invest $15 million to improve infrastructure, expand resorts, guest houses and other tourism-related facilities,” Arsenyan stressed. This investment program reflects a broader strategy to enhance accessibility, upgrade public services and stimulate private-sector participation across the province.

One of the most transformative initiatives is the construction of a new airport in Jermuk to improve connectivity and unlock new tourism flows. “The construction of an airport in Jermuk City, starting in 2026 and completing in 2027, initially for domestic flights, is planned to expand to international services.” Modernized road networks and upgraded utilities will position Jermuk as a year-round destination for wellness, medical and eco-tourism.

Flagship private-sector investments are reinforcing this momentum. Developments by Jermuk Group and the Moselle Armenia Wellness and Spa Resort are elevating the region’s hospitality offering, aligning Jermuk’s historic reputation as a spa town with modern international standards. Together, these projects are helping transform the city into a comprehensive wellness hub.

Beyond wellness, Vayots Dzor is also asserting itself as Armenia’s leading enotourism destination. Home to some of the world’s oldest vineyards and the famed Areni wine-producing area, the province has seen a renaissance in winemaking and rural tourism. “The region has changed greatly over the past ten years. While Areni Cave was once the main attraction, many villages and wineries are now gaining recognition. Beyond grape production, high-quality wine is being made, supported by the annual Areni Festival.” For investors, this evolution presents opportunities across boutique hotels, winery tourism, gastronomy and export-oriented production.

The government is on your side

Governor Arsenyan emphasized that public authorities play an active role in facilitating investment. “The government actively supports businesses and is ready to assist any investors interested in this region, ensuring they have the help they need to succeed. We may not have enough funds to fully support every project, but we stand ready to assist the government.” This hands-on approach includes direct engagement with investors, streamlined coordination and alignment with national development priorities.

The Armenian diaspora, particularly in California, is seen as a key partner in the region’s future. “We want people to visit Jermuk and the region, enjoy its beauty, feel safe and consider living here. Once assured, they will be ready to invest.” Improved infrastructure, new educational initiatives and expanding services are designed to encourage long-term engagement, not just seasonal visits.

Confidence in Armenia’s regional outlook has gone from strength to strength, further enhancing Vayots Dzor’s appeal. As Arsenyan concluded: “I invite everyone to visit Jermuk. Our region is steadily growing and following the Peace Agreement, we hope progress continues in the right direction.” With strategic investments underway and a clear vision in place, Vayots Dzor is positioning itself as one of Armenia’s most compelling destinations for tourism, wellness and sustainable growth.

The healing powers of water and time

Left to decay after the fall of the USSR, the spa town of Jermuk has been reborn thanks to its medicinal properties.

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Ashot Arsenyan, Jermuk Group has become the principal force behind the economic and social revitalization of Jermuk Municipality, transforming it from a once-neglected Soviet-era spa town into one of Armenia’s most promising modern wellness and medical tourism destinations. Rooted in the town’s historic mineral water legacy, the group has expanded far beyond its original beverage business to redefine Jermuk as a center of health, hospitality, and long-term investment opportunity.

“Jermuk has a long history in both mineral water production and wellness,” Arsenyan explained. “During Soviet times, there was a state-controlled mineral water factory and spa, which collapsed after the USSR dissolved. We revived both the factory and the wellness center, bringing them to a state-of-the-art standard.” This philosophy — “whatever we do must be state-of-the-art” — has guided Jermuk Group’s strategic investments across wellness infrastructure, hospitality and medical services.

At the heart of this transformation stands the Moselle Armenia Wellness & Spa Resort, a flagship project that exemplifies the group’s vision. Built on Jermuk’s natural mineral water resources, Moselle Armenia integrates advanced medical technologies with time-tested therapeutic practices. Guests have access to comprehensive medical and wellness packages covering gastroenterology, musculoskeletal conditions, respiratory disorders and urological and gynecological care.

Treatments range from hydrotherapy, mud and paraffin therapy, electrotherapy and CO2 (carboxy) therapy to physiotherapy, inhalation therapies, traction procedures and personalized rehabilitation programs.

“Our resource was built on mineral water, which we use in various ways to treat a range of ailments,” the Moselle Armenia medical team added. “Sometimes we combine parts of different packages to offer our clients bespoke services that are customized to their particular needs.” This personalized, physician-guided approach allows Moselle Armenia to function not only as a luxury spa, but as a serious medical wellness center, with stays typically lasting from eight days for relaxation to two or three weeks for chronic conditions such as diabetes.

Jermuk’s natural environment further strengthens its competitive advantage. Nestled in a dramatic mountainous landscape with a mild climate and pristine air, the town offers a holistic healing setting that rivals and often outperforms traditional European spa destinations. “People come here to restore their health and enjoy the stunning scenery,” Arsenyan says. “Thanks to the water and advanced technology we have introduced, many health issues can be treated effectively.”

Crucially, Moselle Armenia delivers this experience at exceptional value. At an average of around $100 per day, visitors receive accommodation, three meals and a wide range of treatments — an offering Arsenyan contrasts with European thermal resorts that “cost thousands” for comparable services.

Microcosm of a broader rejuventation

Beyond tourism, Jermuk Group’s investments symbolize Armenia’s broader post-peace economic renewal. Following the August peace agreement, hotel occupancy surged from low-season levels of around 10% to as high as 50%, reflecting renewed confidence among visitors and investors alike. For the Armenian diaspora, particularly in California, the message is clear. “Come and rediscover your homeland, address your health problems,” the Moselle Armenia team urges, “and if you have the opportunity, you can also invest here and help develop our homeland for future generations.”

Today, Jermuk stands not only as Armenia’s wellness capital, but as a compelling destination where natural resources, modern medicine and visionary leadership converge, offering global travelers and investors alike a rare combination of healing, hospitality and opportunity.

Read the full report here