Vibrant Yerevan: Inside the $2B New Downtown Vision

Digitization, landmark urban development, increased air connections — Yerevan is going places.

Yerevan is undergoing a profound transformation under Mayor Tigran Avinyan. Contributing more than 60% of the country’s GDP, it is increasingly seen as a smart and globally connected city that reflects Armenia’s ambitions and matches those of its sister city, Los Angeles.

“Infrastructure, real estate — everywhere you look, the city is expanding,” Avinyan said. Beyond visible construction, the municipality is upgrading core systems such as sewage, gas and electricity, especially in fast-growing districts developed by private investors. At the same time, digitisation is reshaping city governance, reducing bureaucracy and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Flagship urban projects are redefining Yerevan’s skyline and investment appeal. Among them are “the finalization of the Cascade Complex, already tendered with international investors, including a beautiful French design recently approved by the government,” and the ambitious New Downtown project. Located near the historic city centre, the district will host skyscrapers and focus on finance and technology, representing a $2 billion development with ongoing opportunities for global investors. Public-private partnerships are central to this vision.

A sprinkling of L.A. magic, too

Equally important is Yerevan’s deepening relationship with Los Angeles. Home to the largest Armenian diaspora communities, L.A. serves as a natural bridge for expertise, innovation and investment. “Our cooperation with the diaspora is grounded in expertise, not just sentiment,” Avinyan explained, highlighting collaboration with the Los Angeles mayoralty and Armenian-American specialists in areas such as traffic management and digital innovation.

Together, these efforts position Yerevan not only as the beating heart of Armenia’s economy, but as a confident global city — ready to collaborate, invest and grow.

A new chapter of green living in Yerevan

Khakhamyan Heritage creates a modern residential landmark where contemporary design meets the calming presence of nature.

Khakhamyan Heritage stands at the forefront of Armenia’s evolving architectural identity, where contemporary design, cultural memory and reverence for nature are woven into a single, living vision. At the heart of this philosophy is Amanoo, a residential district conceived not merely as a place to live, but as an emotional and cultural statement about what modern Armenia aspires to be. As Avetis Khakhamyan, founder and CEO of Khakhamyan Heritage, explained: “I created the Amanoo residential district out of love for my homeland. My vision was to capture the harmony between our nature, culture and identity.”

That devotion is evident in every aspect of Amanoo, from its siting on the green hills outside Yerevan’s historic core to its carefully layered integration of landscape, architecture and craftsmanship.

Rather than competing with the legacy of Alexander Tamanyan’s Yerevan, Amanoo complements it. Positioned above the city, the district offers what Khakhamyan describes as two dimensions of urban experience: the historic center as Armenia’s past and Amanoo as its future — where nature and modern life coexist in quiet balance. Spread across 17 acres, the master plan unfolds over 11 distinct buildings, each with its own architectural identity, yet united by a futuristic aesthetic rooted in Armenian sensibility and executed entirely by Armenian architects, designers and builders.

New heights of living

Luxury at Amanoo is redefined. “True luxury is a lifestyle — living close to nature, surrounded by beauty, peace and meaning,” Khakhamyan said. Homes are designed with UV-protective windows, smart systems, Feng Shui and Vastu principles. Rainwater collection, recycling infrastructure and energy-conscious design underscore a commitment to sustainability. Here, luxury is not excess, but intention — where gardens, water, light and panoramic views of Yerevan are integral to daily life.

Equally central is community. Amanoo’s philosophy is that “your home begins not at your apartment door but from the very gates of the community.” Shared recreation areas, wellness amenities and child-focused nature education foster a sense of belonging and responsibility — values that resonate strongly with Armenians both at home and abroad.

Amanoo has become a powerful point of reconnection for the Armenian diaspora, particularly from California. Buyers are drawn not only by design and comfort, but by meaning. “Giving a home in Yerevan is like giving jewelry to your loved one — you do it from the heart,” he said. In this way, Amanoo becomes a bridge between past and future, homeland and diaspora, a living expression of Armenia’s modern spirit, shaped by nature and enduring pride.

Creating comfort

New City Projects is positioning Armenia as a future-focused investment destination.

New City Projects is one of Armenia’s most influential real estate developers, reshaping how urban living, comfort and long-term value are defined across Yerevan and key regional centers. Under CEO Vahe Davtyan, the company is building more than residential complexes — it is creating environments designed to elevate quality of life while positioning Armenia as an attractive destination for diaspora and international investment, particularly from California.

“Our vision is to help transform Armenia into a modern, liveable and globally connected nation,” Davtyan explained. At the core of that vision is a simple philosophy. “Our first goal is to improve the lives of our residents. Many people don’t realize how much better and more comfortable their lifestyle can be until they experience it.”

A range of living options

A defining feature of New City Projects’ developments is the concept of complete living clusters. “Today, when we design a project, we aim to create a complete living cluster where everything essential is accessible within a kilometer,” Davtyan stressed. This philosophy is clearly reflected in projects such as the Acharyan Residential Complex, where homes are constructed next to kindergartens, green spaces and underground parking.

In the premium segment, New City Projects is raising the bar with developments such as Novem Residence, where luxury is defined not by excess but by comfort, privacy and innovation. Enhanced soundproofing, thoughtful layouts, underground access and rooftop terraces reflect a deep understanding of how families actually live. “For us, a home isn’t just where you live; it’s about comfort, lifestyle and sharing moments with friends,” Davtyan noted — an ethos that resonates with Armenian families abroad seeking a meaningful connection to home.

Regionally, the Pallada project in Tsaghkadzor proves the company’s ambition to create destination developments beyond Yerevan. Set to include a Best Western Premier hotel through an exclusive partnership, Pallada blends residential living with hospitality, tourism and investment returns. Projects like Lotus in Yerevan’s Nork-Marash district further grow New City Projects’ appeal to diaspora buyers, offering green, family-oriented living with premium amenities.

Transparency is central to investor confidence. “We are the most innovative company in Armenia,” Davtyan says, pointing to live-streamed construction sites, real-time project tracking and immersive 3D visualizations. With Armenia’s real estate market still maturing, he added, “Now is the right time to invest, as the market is young and prices will rise with economic growth and border openings.”

Through Lotus, Pallada, Acharyan, and Novem Residence, New City Projects is redefining comfort and quality of life.

Pioneering spirits

Pogossian Luxury Brand House showcases Armenian craftsmanship and is demonstrating it for the world to see. Its spirits will be available in L.A. in 2026.

Pogossian Luxury Brand House has become a broad symbol of contemporary Armenian luxury. Built on a foundation of heritage while driven by innovation, the brand aligns with Armenia’s renewed international image — one in which tradition and modernity coexist seamlessly. Through premium products and curated experiences, Pogossian seeks to position Armenian craftsmanship among the world’s most respected luxury offerings.

Pogossian draws from Armenia’s centuries-old traditions of artisanal production, particularly in premium spirits. This philosophy is evident in successes such as Godfather Vodka, which helped place Armenian spirits on the international radar and demonstrated the company’s focus on quality, branding and controlled production standards. Armen Pogossian, the company’s co-owner, explains how “the key is our advanced filtration, developed over 30 years in the vodka industry, making it extremely pure and anti-hangover.”

At the core of Pogossian’s identity is a ‘Made in Armenia’ ethos — one that prioritizes artistry, provenance and cultural integrity over mass production. While heritage remains central, innovation is the engine of growth.

Pogossian extends this approach into experiential luxury, introducing exclusive services designed to redefine consumption. A notable example is the Live Chef delivery concept, which transforms dining into a curated gourmet experience through live, on-demand chefs and fine dining at home, while remaining scalable as a franchisable model. By streaming kitchen performances, offering on-site chefs and full-service catering, LiveChef redefines accessibility to premium dining while preserving the ritual and theatre of a top-tier restaurant.

Global reach

Pogossian Luxury Brand House has steadily expanded its international footprint. Its brands are increasingly recognized as ambassadors of Armenian quality and refinement, appealing to discerning consumers who value authenticity and provenance.

A defining milestone was the launch of the premium brandy Jardins d’Arménie, unveiled in Monaco with the presence of its royal family. The event, widely covered by both Armenian and international media, symbolized the convergence of Armenian craftsmanship with global prestige.

“Jardins d’Arménie Royal Brandy is our crown jewel,” Pogossian highlighted. “We pioneered aging it in both oak and apricot barrels, inspired by the Armenian instrument dukduk, creating chocolate, vanilla, smoky and fruity notes, making it a true symbol of Armenia.”

Read the full report here

