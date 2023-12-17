Finalist: Alice P. Neuhauser

Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer | Seismic Capital Company

Alice P. Neuhauser is the CFO and treasurer of Seismic Capital Company, co-founded in 2020. She’s an accomplished business leader with a background in entertainment and tech, focusing on early-stage companies. As part of Seismic’s investment committee, Neuhauser aids in strategic financial planning for portfolio companies. She oversees internal and external procedures, including compliance, financial management and the company’s SEC-compliant investment platform. She prioritizes ESG principles and champions start-ups aiming to make a positive societal impact. Neuhauser played a crucial role in securing Game Cloud Network as Seismic’s first portfolio company.