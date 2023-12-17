Finalist: Bee Kamala Rarewala

Chief Strategy Officer ✧ AC Martin

Bee Rarewala, chief strategy officer at AC Martin, drives firmwide transformation, spearheading growth through visionary planning and strategic change. She is actively engaged in industry organizations, including the Society for College and University Planning and the Design-Build Institute of America. Her philanthropic efforts extend to the Southern California Development Forum and support for nonprofits like The Makers Hub and Harvest Home. Rarewala’s mentorship and leadership roles encompass organizations like the Society for Marketing Professional Services L.A. Chapter and USC School of Architecture, as well as advancing employee resource groups like Women in Leadership.