Finalist: Bonnie Robertson

Manager, ESG ✧ Dine Brands Global

As Dine Brands’ manager of environmental, social and governance (ESG), Bonnie Robertson plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainability, diversity and inclusion. She contributes to the ESG report’s accuracy, covering vital topics. Robertson is also instrumental in overseeing the company’s Summer Internship Program, mentoring college students interested in ESG careers. Her inclusive mentoring style fosters growth among interns. Her dedication extends to community impact, coordinating donations to organizations and successfully managing charity projects. Robertson’s attention to detail and commitment to excellence are evident in successful projects like the Thanksgiving Basket Project.