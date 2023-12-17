Finalist: Diana Madison

Founder | Diana Madison Beauty

Diana Madison began her career as an intern for E! News and Entertainment Tonight. She then launched the YouTube channel Hollyscoop, which became a global entertainment news phenomenon. Madison hosted and interviewed top Hollywood celebrities. Over time, she expanded to four channels and eventually sold her digital media studios to TvOne/ RadioOne. In 2020, Madison pursued her passion for acting and founded Diana Madison Beauty, which is now available at major retailers. She continues her acting career, having filmed two movies along with executive producing a crime documentary in collaboration with Lionsgate Studios.