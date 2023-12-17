Finalist: Evie P. Jeang

Chief Executive Officer | Making Baby Connection

Evie Jeang, the CEO of Making Baby Connection, is a highly experienced professional with a diverse background. She holds a position on the President’s Advisory Council of the Women’s Network in Electronic Transactions (WNET) and oversees global affairs at ID TECH. With close to two decades of experience in the legal field, she specializes in family law, immigration, employment and workers’ compensation. Additionally, Jeang leads Surrogacy Concierge and established Raised by A Village, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children from divorced families. She is deeply committed to philanthropy, actively assisting minority-owned businesses and youth through her involvement in various organizations.