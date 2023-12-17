Finalist: Maria F. Hunter

SVP, Relationship Manager | Enterprise Bank & Trust

Maria F. Hunter is a senior vice president and relationship manager at Enterprise Bank & Trust, where she has nearly 20 years of experience in building robust client relationships. Her expertise primarily lies in providing support to family-owned businesses. A dedicated advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, Hunter commits herself to mentoring and community service, leaving a lasting impact. She also holds the role of group leader associate with ProVisors, a networking organization that grants members access to a national network of advisors and potential business opportunities.