Finalist: Michelle Gosom

Chief Compliance Officer | Aristotle

Michelle Gosom, chief compliance officer at Aristotle Capital, is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience in the asset management industry. Her current role, overseeing a substantial $77 billion in assets, showcases her profound expertise. Gosom is deeply committed to upholding ethical standards and achieving excellence in her field, as evidenced by her pivotal role in the successful M&A transaction with Pacific Asset Management. She has also been a driving force in establishing employee resource groups and mentoring colleagues across all levels. Notably, Gosom initiated the first employee resource group, the Women’s Executive Finance Group.