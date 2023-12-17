Finalist: Paulette Pantoja

CEO & Founder ✧ Blu Digital Group

Paulette Pantoja, a distinguished entrepreneur and influential figure in the entertainment industry, has made significant contributions through her innovative digital media supply chain solutions. With over 25 years of experience, she held senior positions at Ascent Media and Hearst Entertainment before founding Blu Digital Group in 2007. Under Pantoja’s leadership, Blu Digital Group evolved into a global leader in cloud-based automation software, spanning eight international locations. The company specializes in subtitling, dubbing and content distribution, receiving accolades like the Hedy Lamarr Award and EY Entrepreneur of the Year.