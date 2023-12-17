Honoree: Anastasia Soare

Chief Executive Officer ✧ Anastasia Beverly Hills

BEAUTY PIONEER, CREATIVE visionary and powerhouse entrepreneur Anastasia Soare is the founder, CEO and driving force behind Anastasia Beverly Hills. She immigrated to the U.S. from Romania, leveraging a fierce resolve and education in art and architecture to fuel her entrepreneurial vision and unique approach to beauty. In 1990, she introduced a new “brow-shaping” service to clients which has gone on to become a staple service and an enduring new category in modern beauty.

Soare founded Anastasia Beverly Hills in 1997 when she opened her flagship salon in Beverly Hills. The company’s first product line was released in 2000. The brand has become known for its eyebrow products and for introducing the “Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method.” The Method aims to find balance, symmetry and beauty through the creation of arches that perfectly frame any face shape.

Soare continues to push boundaries today, expanding beyond the brow category with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ leading prestige cosmetics line. Her capacity for driving growth through innovation and organizational focus on customers has become a hallmark of her leadership and the ABH brand. Soare’s gift as an artist and entrepreneur is complemented by an ease and grace with customers with whom she connects daily in video tutorials and personal appearances around the world.

Since its launch, Anastasia Beverly Hills has grown to sell over 485 products in over 2,000 stores worldwide, including Dillard’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Sephora and ULTA. Their products are also sold in over 25 countries. Soare has achieved iconic status in her 25-year journey to self-made entrepreneur and American success story. She has been featured in numerous publications and has appeared on television programs as a beauty expert. Soare’s belief in beauty’s power to transform extends to her lifelong work for women and children and the establishment of The Anastasia Brighter Horizon Foundation, which supports and advances the lives of young adults exiting the foster care system.