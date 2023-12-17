Honoree: Kathryn Schloessman

(Sue Ganz)

President & CEO ✧ Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission

KATHRYN SCHLOESSMAN LEADS the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission’s (LASEC’s) strategic efforts to attract the most sought-after major events in the world to Los Angeles and plays a crucial role in ensuring these events have an impact long after the fans go home by creating jobs, providing opportunities for local, small and diverse businesses and creating community legacy programs to build a more equitable region.

Under Schloessman’s leadership, the Los Angeles region has been awarded more than a dozen major sporting events including the 2015 Special Olympics World Games; 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Weekends; 2017 NHL All-Star Game; Super Bowl LVI; 2022 MLB All-Star Game; 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship; 123rd U.S. Open Championship; 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. LASEC continues to support the Local Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and is actively working to secure another NBA All-Star Game, another Super Bowl and Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup matches over the next decade. Schloessman served as the president and CEO of the Super Bowl LVI Host Committee in 2022 and the College Football Championship Playoff Host Committee in 2023.

Under Schloessman’s stewardship, LASEC also hosts three annual events focused on bringing community supporters together with industry leaders: Dodgers All-Access, a behind-the-scenes experience at Dodger Stadium; Lakers All-Access, an exclusive night on the court at Crypto.com Arena; and the LASEC Golf Classic at the storied Riviera Country Club. Prior to joining LASEC, Schloessman was the managing officer of CB Commercial’s Downtown Los Angeles office. She also served as marketing director for CB Commercial’s Western Division and has more than 10 years of experience as lead broker for major lease transactions in the Downtown Los Angeles market. Schloessman is also an active member of the Young Presidents’ Organization and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.