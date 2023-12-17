Honoree: Lori Roth

(Zack_Zannini)

Prager Metis ✧ Global Managing Partner

LORI ROTH IS the global managing partner of Prager Metis, a member of Prager Metis International Group. In this role, she provides leadership and guidance to partners and team members across all 23 of Prager Metis’ offices, including the Metaverse.

She strongly believes in working closely with business owners in a team approach and often adds much-needed depth at the top level to these business owners. Lori is the only female on the firm’s executive committee. Additionally, she is a partner in the audit and accounting and advisory services departments of the firm. She has been in the accounting industry since 1984.

Roth oversees all the day-to-day operations for the entire firm and provides guidance and oversight to each of Prager Metis’ office managing partners and service line leaders. As a member of the firm’s leadership team, she holds a key role in developing the firm’s strategic goals and policies, monitoring performance and driving business growth. Roth leads each office to achieve organizational goals while maintaining an environment that is flexible, transparent and diverse, in keeping with the firm’s credo.

Roth specializes in audit and assurance services, litigation support and business valuations. She works with clients in a variety of industries, including closely held businesses, real estate and U.S. subsidiaries of foreign banks and corporations. With strong international expertise, Roth’s expertise also includes working as a neutral accountant (either court-appointed or hired as a joint expert by either parties or their attorneys). She works as a business valuator and also as an impartial financial consultant when issues pertain to support and equitable distribution.

She has been involved in matrimonial cases as a certified divorce mediator, as well as shareholder disputes, corporate dissolutions, estate situations and business acquisitions. Roth spearheads the Women’s Group at Prager Metis, which brings together all partners and team members with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion to collaborate and share practical strategies for success in the business world.