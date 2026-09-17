Alex Gibney (‘Musk’) on how Elon got so political: ‘If Trump doesn’t win, he might go to jail’

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How did Elon Musk become, in Alex Gibney’s words, “a skilled inventor of his own tale”? The Oscar-winning documentarian sits down with Matt Brennan, editor in chief of The Envelope at the Los Angeles Times, to talk about his new film Musk. They cover the myth of Tesla’s founding, the staged “Paint It Black” self-driving video, Wall Street’s belief in Musk, and his turn from tech to political power with DOGE.



Gibney explains how he made the film after Musk publicly attacked the project and his circle stopped talking. He describes getting Justine Musk, Ashley St. Clair, and Sam Harris on camera, and building a simulated Musk interview from Musk’s own recorded words, set inside a video-game world.



Musk opens in theaters starting October 9 from Bleecker Street.