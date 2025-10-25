Dodgers get humbled, lose World Series Game 1 | Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers came into the World Series as the favorites, but were completely dominated in Game 1 by the Toronto Blue Jays, losing 11-4. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnist Dylan’s Hernandez talk about what went wrong.

