Episode 9: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come
- Share via
Nineteen people died during the Eaton Fire in January 2025. All but one of them lived in neighborhoods west of Lake Avenue in Altadena. The 19th person lived just east of that border. It’s been reported that evacuation warnings were not issued in that neighborhood until early morning when the fire was already approaching people’s doorsteps.
Now, a new investigation from the Los Angeles Times finds there was only one L.A. County Fire truck present at 3:08 AM as the flames swept into west Altadena. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why. She joins host Kate Cagle to talk about it.
Now, a new investigation from the Los Angeles Times finds there was only one L.A. County Fire truck present at 3:08 AM as the flames swept into west Altadena. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why. She joins host Kate Cagle to talk about it.