TIFF Interview: “River” Cast discuss practical effects, scream queens, and horror

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Jane Levy, Jessica Rothe, Max Mattern, Joshua Giuliano and Dane DiLiegro sit down in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to discuss their new horror film. The team breaks down why horror is thriving with modern audiences, what it means to be celebrated as “scream queens,” the physical preparation behind non-verbal roles, balancing motherhood with intense film shoots and the choice to film on real locations at night.