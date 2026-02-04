Creator Content

Straight to the Point: Chairman Jim Jordan on Trump, Jack Smith and More

With violence raging against ICE in Minnesota, Jim Jordan said the GOP midterm strategy should be to “tell them what we did and then frankly also remind the voters, the left is crazy.”

“It’s crazy not to have a border. It’s crazy not to fund the police. It’s crazy to say you want to abolish ICE,” Jordan said. “It is crazy to say men should compete against women in sports…So I think this campaign is so basic, but you got to go tell the voters.”

Jordan also weighed in on recent Judiciary Committee hearings, saying “No one gets a pass.”
  • House will hold Clintons in Contempt if it comes to a vote
  • Jack Smith no different than Comey, all options on the table
  • More Than A Dozen GOP Lawmakers Phone Records Collected By Smith
  • “Facts and Evidence Are There” To Indict Former CIA Director Brennan
