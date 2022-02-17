Founding Principal & Esquire

Law Offices of Jacob Emrani

Jacob Emrani, the founding principal of the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani 2015-2017, often explains to people that “We all know accidents can happen. Most of the time we can simply deal with them and carry on. But when you have been injured in an accident that was entirely the fault of another party and that could and should have been prevented, you have the legal right to pursue the compensation that you deserve.” At the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, Emrani and his team have made it their mission to offer support and compassion to the clients who come to them following an accident in which they or someone they care about has been injured. Whether clients need a dedicated personal injury attorney in Los Angeles or elsewhere throughout the state of California, Emrani and his team work to provide people with professional, high-quality legal representation.

