Interior designer/project manager Jamie King had a unique start to her journey. King was a stay-at-home mom for many years but always had a flair for style and interior design. With encouragement from her family and friends, she went back to school to pursue her dream of becoming a designer. Upon completion of her degree, King opened an independent design firm in 2001. With a keen eye and a knack for design, King can find a solution and surpass any client’s expectations. jlk-interiors.com

1 / 3 JLK Interiors (Public 311 Design/Public 311 Design) 2 / 3 jamie king 2.jpg 3 / 3 JLK Interiors | Jamie King’s Home (Public 311 Design/Public 311 Design)