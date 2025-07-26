When cooks lose their dream kitchens

Their custom-built homes, each with kitchens tailored for their specific cooking needs, burned in the Eaton Fire. But through the loss, cookbook author Molly Baz and novelist/food writer Michelle Huneven have found renewed appreciation for friends and family.
