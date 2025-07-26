Advertisement
When cooks lose their dream kitchens

Los Angeles Times staffer Laurie Ochoa
By Laurie Ochoa and Mark E. Potts
Their custom-built homes, each with kitchens tailored for their specific cooking needs, burned in the Eaton Fire. But through the loss, cookbook author Molly Baz and novelist/food writer Michelle Huneven have found renewed appreciation for friends and family.
Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

