Founding and Managing Partner

Hodes Milman Ikuta, LLP

Jeffrey A. Milman, founding and managing partner, is a seasoned medical products, mass torts and personal injury trial lawyer serving clients nationally as well as throughout California. Milman is his firm’s resident authority on medical malpractice litigation against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Federal Tort Claims Act. He currently is lead counsel in a number of such cases pending against the VA. He is an expert trial litigator with extensive courtroom experience handling medical and professional negligence, product liability with an emphasis on personal injury cases and medical devices, including pain pumps and hip replacements. Milman has successfully litigated hundreds of cases that were resolved either by jury verdict, arbitration award or settlement. He has won many large financial verdicts, including at the time, record-setting verdicts in Orange County history for a splenectomy case and a soft-tissue injury in a motor vehicle case.