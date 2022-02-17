Lead Trial Attorney and Managing Shareholder

The Rudman Law Firm, A.P.C.

Jeffrey A. Rudman has been practicing personal injury law in Los Angeles and its surrounding areas since 1998. He has successfully handled over 1,000 personal injury and wrongful death cases in the practice areas of vehicle accidents, premises liability, product liability, and dangerous conditions of public property, and obtained multi-millions of dollars in compensation for his clients through settlements and trial verdicts. In 2014, Rudman was elected by the Board of Governors of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), the largest local trial lawyers’ association in the country, to serve on its Executive Committee. In 2020, he served as CAALA’s President. CAALA is known for the resources and education it provides to its membership of over 3,000 attorneys representing injured victims, and presenting the largest continuing legal education conference in the nation (of which Rudman served as a co-chair for numerous years).