Dodgers back in first (and, no, not moving Mookie Betts to right field) | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers are back on top of the NL West! Barely. But the Mookie Betts playing safe is the the season-long debate that won’t end. But the Dodgers are trying. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke give you their opinion, which is correct even though they disagree with each other.