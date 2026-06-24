Evolving Your B2B Event Strategy for Real ROI: Xhemile Poley from LG Ad Solutions

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Xhemile, VP and Head of Global Events at LG Ad Solutions, sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to discuss how brands cut through the noise—and why staying true to who you are matters more than matching anyone else’s budget.



She shares her journey from large-scale entertainment events to the world of CTV and B2B, why leading events means trusting your team and giving them a canvas to create, and how the biggest mistake brands make is “keeping up with the Joneses” instead of focusing on their actual goals and ROI. Xhemile also explains why brands need to meet customers where they are across every channel, and why live events create a human connection and trust that CTV and social simply can’t replicate.



A key takeaway: it’s okay to take inspiration from others, but the road to success is knowing your client, staying focused on your outcome, and showing up authentically—because consumers can tell the difference, and live experiences are where trust is truly built.