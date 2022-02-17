John A. Montevideo

Partner

DiMarco | Araujo | Montevideo

For the past 32+ years, John Montevideo has honed his skills as a work injury and personal injury lawyer in Orange County, primarily dealing in the area of general negligence, workers’ compensation, premises liability, car accidents, products liability, and construction law. Located within the heart of California, his practice handles cases in the areas of workers’ compensation and has victoriously challenged third party claims on behalf of persons who have suffered catastrophic injuries or have died while on the job. Montevideo works tirelessly on behalf of his clients to provide the highest level of representation possible to ensure that all of his clients are treated fairly. His dedication and loyalty to his practice have been widely recognized by his colleagues and peers, and have earned the respect and admiration of the legal community, which is reflected in his AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell.