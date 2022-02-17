Founder

JML Law, APLC

Joseph M. Lovretovich founded JML Law, APLC to carry out his commitment to the representation of the rights of the individual. Lovretovich was first admitted to practice law in the state of California in 1976. During his legal career, he has tried numerous cases involving almost every type of legal claim. He has expanded the rights of all California citizens by winning important court cases and has secured millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients. Lovretovich is regarded as one of California’s top trial lawyers. He was principal counsel on Colmenares v. Braemar Country Club, which substantially expanded the definition of disability in California. He successfully argued the case of Dee v. Vintage Petroleum, which added significant protections for the victims of racial prejudice; and won in O’Hare v. MBIA, which further defined the rights of employees as parties to pre-employment mandatory arbitration agreements.