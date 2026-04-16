Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says Major “Purge” on Capitol Hill is Just Beginning

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This week on Straight to the Point, GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna sat down to discuss why she drafted a motion to expel Rep. Eric Swalwell and exclusively revealed the support she says she received from his own Chief of Staff. The Congresswoman raised serious questions about the now infamous hotel video and warned that additional House members and at least one sitting Senator have serious questions to answer. Rep. Luna told us that we are only weeks away from finding out just how much taxpayer money is used for a congressional slush fund to bury sexual harassment and other disputes. We also discussed the “Wolf of Wall Street” insider trading by members of Congress, seeking justice on Epstein, the Republican midterm outlook, and more.