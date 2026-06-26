Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard on Authentic Brand Partnerships

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Lindsay Hubbard from Bravo’s Summer House and Summer House: In the City sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to talk personal brand, authenticity, and the crossover between reality TV and the marketing world.



A publicist for 15 years before reality TV, Lindsay shares how her personal brand has evolved through her 30s on camera, how COVID turned reality stars into influencers, and why she only partners with brands that are genuinely authentic to who she is. She opens up about the unique bond Bravo fans have with the cast, the new life-stage stories of “In the City,” and what it’s like to put her PR and marketing hat back on at the Festival of Creativity.



A key takeaway: authenticity isn’t a buzzword for Lindsay—it’s the whole strategy. If a brand partnership isn’t true to who she is, she can’t sell it, and Bravo’s famously loyal fans would see right through it.