Who are the dodgers playoff pitchers? | Dodgers Debate

Okay, so, the Dodgers are probably making the playoffs. And their pitching is healing up. But, now there might be too many options. Who is starting Game 1 of the playoffs? Who is moved to the bullpen? Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke have a heated debate over two specific pitchers.