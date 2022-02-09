Kate Lester is a Los Angeles-based designer who has been practicing luxury residential and commercial interior design for over 15 years.

Her clientele includes professional athletes, entertainment industry insiders, and the Hollywood elite. Drawing inspiration from classic architecture, design greats, and her own clients’ passions, she aims to create spaces that are carefully crafted, thoughtfully curated, and stand as the embodiment of livable luxury.

Lester earned her B.S. degree from USC’s prestigious Marshall School of Business and went on to study Design and Architecture at Otis College in Los Angeles. Her industry experience includes working for some of Hollywood’s most famous designers before launching her own firm in 2010.

With a diversely talented design team in her studio, and now a home store in Hermosa Beach, Lester is spreading her vision of livable luxury and carefully curated interiors with the masses. katelesterinteriors.com