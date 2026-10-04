Dodgers Debate: Tarik Skubal dominates as bats come alive

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The Los Angeles Dodgers take defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-3 in NLDS Game 1. Tarik Skubal dominated and the Dodgers hit 3 home runs. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson break down what the team did right to take Game 1.