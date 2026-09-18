A European-Inspired Estate Above Malibu | Offered at $35.5M

Step behind the gates of this extraordinary Calabasas residence, The Estates at The Oaks, where European-inspired craftsmanship, expansive interiors and sweeping Malibu views create a truly exceptional retreat in a celebrity neighborhood. Explore the grand architecture, resort-style grounds and remarkable amenities in this exclusive home tour.Address: 25300 Prado De La Magia, Calabasas, CA 91302Living Area: 28,827 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 16 bathroomsAsking Price: $35,500,000Broker: Carolwood EstatesJames Harris, DRE: # 01909801