A European-Inspired Estate Above Malibu | Offered at $35.5M
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Step behind the gates of this extraordinary Calabasas residence, The Estates at The Oaks, where European-inspired craftsmanship, expansive interiors and sweeping Malibu views create a truly exceptional retreat in a celebrity neighborhood. Explore the grand architecture, resort-style grounds and remarkable amenities in this exclusive home tour.
THE DETAILS
Address: 25300 Prado De La Magia, Calabasas, CA 91302
Living Area: 28,827 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms
Asking Price: $35,500,000
Broker: Carolwood Estates
CONTACT
James Harris, DRE: # 01909801
(925) 395-1152
james@carolwoodre.com
THE DETAILS
Address: 25300 Prado De La Magia, Calabasas, CA 91302
Living Area: 28,827 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms
Asking Price: $35,500,000
Broker: Carolwood Estates
CONTACT
James Harris, DRE: # 01909801
(925) 395-1152
james@carolwoodre.com