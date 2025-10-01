Advertisement
Politics

Jane Fonda is a modern-day force in Democratic politics

Seema Mehta.
Mark Potts.
By Seema Mehta and Mark E. Potts
Celebrated for decades as Hollywood royalty, Jane Fonda could easily be living a comfortable life of extravagance and leisure.

Instead, the 87-year-old actor and Vietnam War era provocateur is more likely to be seen knocking on voters’ doors in Phoenix on a balmy summer afternoon than sashaying down a red carpet at a glitzy movie premier.

Politically active for more than a half century, Fonda is now focusing her energy, celebrity, connections and resources on fighting climate change.

Calling fossil fuels an existential threat to humanity’s very existence, Fonda’s political action committee has spent millions on candidates at the forefront of that fight.
Politics
Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who covers national and state politics, including the November special election about redistricting and the 2026 gubernatorial race. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement