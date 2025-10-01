Jane Fonda is a modern-day force in Democratic politics

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Celebrated for decades as Hollywood royalty, Jane Fonda could easily be living a comfortable life of extravagance and leisure.



Instead, the 87-year-old actor and Vietnam War era provocateur is more likely to be seen knocking on voters’ doors in Phoenix on a balmy summer afternoon than sashaying down a red carpet at a glitzy movie premier.



Politically active for more than a half century, Fonda is now focusing her energy, celebrity, connections and resources on fighting climate change.



Calling fossil fuels an existential threat to humanity’s very existence, Fonda’s political action committee has spent millions on candidates at the forefront of that fight.