Consider the Picture Book with Mac Barnett and Friends

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During a dynamic panel at the Festival of Books recorded on Saturday, April 18, author Mac Barnett hosted actress Yvette Nicole Brown and writer Jason Reynolds to discuss the unique artistry of reading picture books aloud. Barnett argued that picture books deserve equal footing with novels and poetry, noting that they are frequently underestimated because society underestimates children.



The conversation shifted to redefining the boundaries of literacy. Reynolds challenged rigid definitions of reading, arguing that audiobooks, braille, and oral storytelling activate the same neurological outcomes of cognitive nourishment. He compared story consumption to a baby drinking milk—where the ultimate outcome is health and development, regardless of the physical medium.

