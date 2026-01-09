Hypershell Exoskeleton First Look

A first look at the Hypershell wearable exoskeleton showcased at CES 2026. Originally launched via crowdfunding, Hypershell is designed to support and enhance lower-body movement using lightweight robotic assistance. This hands-on look explores how the exoskeleton helps reduce fatigue while walking or hiking, how it feels to wear, and why wearable robotics like this are gaining traction beyond medical and industrial use. A closer look at how consumer-focused exoskeleton tech is starting to move from sci-fi into the real world, featuring innovation from Hypershell.