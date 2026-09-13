TIFF Interview: ‘A Talent for Murder’s’ Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich and more

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Watch director Anton Corbijn alongside stars Helen Mirren, Olivia Cooke and Alden Ehrenreich discuss their new thriller, “A Talent for Murder.” The creative team breaks down portraying legendary author Patricia Highsmith in a fictional story, tackling intense 25-page two-hander scenes, shooting practical in-camera character transitions, and filming across stunning European locations like Rome and the Dolomites.