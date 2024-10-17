Dodgers dominate Mets in NLCS Game 3

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 8-0 in Game 3 of the NLCS. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke chat about what it means going forward and if the Dodgers have the pitching to wrap the series up this week.